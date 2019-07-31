Students attending Shawnee Public Schools head back to school August 20 and the district has announced Open House dates.

The Shawnee Early Childhood Center (SECC) Open House and Meet the Teacher night is Thursday, August 15 from 5:30-7:00 p.m.

The Shawnee High School Back to School night is Thursday, August 29 from 5:30-7 p.m.

All elementary schools including Horace Mann, Jefferson, Sequoyah and Will Rogers are hosting their Open House Monday, August 19 from 5:30-7 p.m.

The Shawnee Middle School Schedule Pick Up Day (SPUD) is August 12 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. SMS Open House is Monday, August 26 from 4-6 p.m.