Tree limb dumping site established

While rain was in the forecast for July 21, a severe thunderstorm took residents of Bartlesville by surprise.

Unlike the storms in May and early June that caused extensive flooding, only 0.82 inches of rain fell at Bartlesville Municipal Airport July 21. But it was the wind and lightning that was the main damage maker.

Washington County Emergency Management said Monday they examined radar data from that night’s storm, showing a “pocket of wind” near 80 mph that was centered right over Bartlesville, causing extensive tree damage and downed power lines.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma and Verdigris Valley Electrical Cooperative reported approximately 9,000 power outages after the storm passed.

The city of Bartlesville has established a free site for Bartlesville residents to dispose of tree debris caused by the storm. The site is located on West Highway 60, just east of the Green Country Rodeo Arena.

Debris taken to the site is limited to tree limbs only due to permitting restrictions, city of Bartlesville Public Works Director Keith Henry said.

“It is important that everybody understands that our permitting from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality requires that nothing other than tree debris be dumped at the site,” Henry said. “Anything other than tree debris — including trash, fences and lumber — is strictly prohibited.”

Dumping hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Saturday through Aug. 3.

No dumping will be permitted after that time. The site is for residential customers only.

No commercial dumping is permitted.

Henry said smaller limbs may be bundled and put out for regular trash collection.

“The limbs must be four feet or shorter and the bundles cannot exceed 50 pounds,” Henry said. “The bundles must have a green sticker on them, but there is no limit on the number of bundles that can be put out for collection.”

Stickers can be purchased at any local Quik Trip or at City Hall, 401 S. Johnstone Ave.

For more information, contact the city of Bartlesville’s Public Works Department at 918-338-4131.

Price Tower declines HUD grant

The Price Tower Arts Center Board of Trustees declined a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Department Housing and Urban Development Tuesday that could have been used to rehabilitate some of the original apartment units in the historic building into affordable housing, Executive Director Rick Loyd confirmed Wednesday.

“After assessing [the grant] and talking to folks, determining what we wanted to do with it and what our thoughts were to upgrade some of our suites, the timing of it was not correct,” Loyd said.

The grant in question was a $500,000 Hope VI Main Street Grant from HUD awarded to the city of Bartlesville in 2015. Originally, the grant award was planned for revitalization of the former Memorial Hospital into affordable housing. However, the plans did not materialize after the developer, Virginia-based Larson Development failed to meet several deadlines and eventually placed the property up for sale.

The grant award from HUD must be used to assist with revitalizing a structure into some affordable housing within the downtown Bartlesville area. The city of Bartlesville must use the grant by September 2020.

On June 26, Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority Executive Director Chris Wilson announced plans were in process to use the $500,000 grant to rehabilitate some of the original apartments in the Price Tower into affordable housing.

The announcement was met by concern from some in the Bartlesville community, thinking portions of Price Tower were being transformed into low-income housing. That wasn’t the case.

However, Loyd said the time constraints on the grant award would have been too limiting to both educate the public and to get the plans done.

“We just determined the timing of it was going to take too long for us to explain it to people as to how it was really going to work and that our intent is to just enhance the building, not to get funds that were going to be driving us to do certain things in order for us to get that money,” Loyd said.

During a Wednesday meeting of the Bartlesville Redevelopment Trust Authority, Wilson told BRTA members about Price Tower declining the Hope VI Main Street Grant and that he is now working to get another project approved — this time with the former Hotel Phillips/Johnstone Apartments, located at 821 S. Johnstone Ave.

Built in the 1940s by the Phillips Petroleum Company and completed in the early 50s, Hotel Phillips was originally designed as a hotel and apartment building. It was purchased and turned into the Johnstone Apartments. However, the project went into receivership.

Developer Travis Reese purchased the building and is in process of renovating the structure into apartments. The project is expected to be complete in 2020, prior to the September deadline for the Hope VI Main Street grant.

“[HUD] can work with this project and it is available because they are doing phases throughout the building and what we determined [Wednesday] with a conference call with HUD it looks great,” Wilson said.

Wilson said HUD told him all he will need to do at this point is send a letter to the agency that the $500,000 grant can now be transferred to the Hotel Phillips project and it has the potential to move forward.

“As soon as I can get the letter in, everything that we need will be fast-tracked because we only have a year to go,” Wilson said.

