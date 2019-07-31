Funeral services for Neal Leon Freeman, 79, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory with Reverend Mike Johnston officiating.

Burial with Military Honors provided by members of the U.S. Navy, will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Pallbearers include Chad Lovelace, Daniel Bourdon, David Turner, Joshua Carroll, Eddie Moore and Aeneas Freeman. Honorary bearers are John Freeman, Guy Freeman, Aden Carroll, Brian Carleton, J. J. Sigler and Howard Carleton.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be Wednesday evening from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home.

Son of the late William Henry and Naomi Lea (Wood) Freeman, Neal was born March 11, 1940 at Chickasha. After attending Graham schools, Neal proudly served his country in the U. S. Navy, a graduate of the Anti-Submarine Warfare School, he was a Personnel Man 3rd Class.

Following his discharge, and realizing the need for further education, Neal enrolled at East Central University where he received a bachelor of science degree. Following that he received a scholarship to Memphis State University and received a masters degree in earth sciences; and later at the University of Oklahoma he received a masters degree in social work administration.

Neal and Viola Whitfield were married Oct. 27, 1979, at Moore and were happily married for 39 years. He and Vi had a collaborative and caring relationship, based on mutual support and a deep love for each other.

Neal enjoyed a long and distinguished career with the Department of Human Services and had served as the County Administrator of Carter, Tillman, Pottawatomie, Johnston and Oklahoma SSA counties. He retired in 1992 after 25-years service to the citizens of Oklahoma and returned to Ardmore.

A man of many interests, Neal was an accomplished artist, of both painting and wood carving. A member of the Sons of the Revolution, he was the author of seven books, “Creation & Evolution” and several related to genealogical research. In his leisure time Neal especially enjoyed researching his and other family history.

Neal died Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Mercy Hospital of Ardmore. In addition to his parents, he rejoins his brother, Harry, sister, Jennie Eddy, grandsons, Britt Freeman and Nike Carroll, brother and sister-in-law, Guy and Linda Sigler and his nephew, Matthew Sigler that preceded him in death.

Neal is survived by his wife, Viola “Vi” Freeman, a son, Guy Freeman, wife, Melissa and their children, Madeline and Aeneas Freeman; daughter, Tina Brewer and husband, Kevin and their children, Josh Carroll and Roxey Lovelace and husband, Chad; son, John Freeman and wife, Charity and their children, Michelle, Amber and Mariah Freeman; brothers, Bill Freeman and wife, Jitsuko, their children, Mike, Linda and Neal; and Jon Freeman; sister-and brother-in-law, Carol and Howard Carleton, their children, Brian and Donna Carleton and grandchildren, Cole, Kerri and Kadi. Neal’s great-grandchildren, Hayden, Daniel (Junior), Jordan, Jaden, Carys, Amelia, Kyra, Cate, Davian, and a special great-grandson, Aden; his nephew, J. J. Sigler, wife, Neely and their children, Braiden, Wyatt and Weston.

The family suggests that memorial gifts be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation. Words of comfort may be shared with the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.