Dear Editor:

On behalf of the First United Methodist Church (PUMC) Missions Committee, I would like to thank the Pawhuska community for their ongoing support of our annual Free School Supplies Program. We began 14 years ago with a budget of $1,000 that provided school supplies to 100 students. Last year, our budget had grown to $6,000 with 400-450 students receiving free school supplies. The success of this community-wide program is due to donations of time and monies from Pawhuska churches, local banks, businesses, foundations and individuals.

This year, we are excited to partner with Pawhuska School Superintendent David Cash. School supplies will be available through individual classrooms instead of our church to insure every Pawhuska student receives required school supplies. Volunteers will help distribute supplies to each classroom the week of August 15.

Because of this incredible collaboration, and with the continued support of our community, the Free School Supplies program is expanding to provide much-needed supplies for Pawhuska school children and their teachers. In the past, teachers (and many parents) purchased basic every-day supplies themselves.

Monetary donations may be dropped off or mailed to FUMC, 620 Leahy. Please note School Supplies on the memo line. If you need more information, please contact Sherry Williams at 918-287-3438 or Linda Boone at 918-287-3711.

Respectfully,

Kathryn Swan PUMC Missions Committee

FREE School Supplies Program