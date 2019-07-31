EDITOR’S NOTE: The people charged with misdemeanors or felonies are innocent until they plead guilty or are proven guilty in court. Those who want the final disposition of their case reported in the Pawhuska Journal-Capital should call Robert Smith at: 918-287-7366.

FELONY CASES

She said he cut her with a pocket knife

NAME: Timothy Michael Wayne Gee

AGE: 30

RESIDENCE: Tulsa

CHARGE: Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

DETAILS: Hominy police officer Brandon Western responded about 11:21 a.m. June 30 to a call from Nelson Street regarding a domestic disturbance in progress. A woman answered the door when Western knocked. She told the officer that a man later identified as Timothy Gee “needs to go because he just cut me with a pocket knife due to me not going right away on a walk with him.” The officer told Gee that he was going to detain him in handcuffs until he figured out what was going on. After handcuffing Gee and placing him in the back of his patrol vehicle, Officer Western reportedly observed that the woman had a cut on her left thigh. The officer also reportedly found a weapon on the floor that could have been used to cause the cut. The officer said in a case affidavit that he informed Gee that he was under arrest and read the suspect his Miranda rights. “I didn’t do it and didn’t wanna talk,” Gee reportedly said. In a hearing July 3 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Gee. His next court date is listed as Aug. 22.

Baggie contained 12.77 grams

NAME: Caler Ray Toothman

AGE: 28

RESIDENCE: Prue

CHARGES: Driving a vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of a controlled dangerous substance; and defective vehicle

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Martin Meek conducted a traffic stop June 30 on County Road 1501, just south of New Prue Road on a gray Pontiac sedan. Meek had observed the driver’s side headlight to be non-functioning. While talking to the driver of the Pontiac, who was identified as Caler Ray Toothman, the deputy reportedly noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Deputy Meek asked Toothman and a passenger if they had medical marijuana licenses and they reportedly said they did not. The deputy then asked Toothman when he last smoked marijuana. Toothman reportedly said less than an hour previous. Toothman reportedly showed Meek a partially smoked, hand-rolled cigarette that he said was “weed.” During a probable cause search of the vehicle, Deputy Meek reportedly found a baggie containing about 12.77 grams of suspected marijuana. The deputy performed field sobriety tests on Toothman and subsequently arrested him. In a hearing July 3 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Toothman. His next court date is listed as Aug. 15.

They said he spit blood at them

NAME: Travis Eugene Duty

AGE: 40

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGES: Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery; public intoxication and disturbing the peace

DETAILS: Skiatook police officer Johnny Okerson responded about 7:54 p.m. June 28 to a call from Maplewood Lane regarding a domestic dispute in progress. Upon arrival, Okerson and one or more other officers talked with two persons identified as the victims in this case and were advised that Travis Duty was intoxicated and uncontrollable. The two victims said they had tried to control Duty, but that he had fought them and spit blood on them the whole time. One of the victims told police he had tried to keep Duty from spitting blood into his vehicle. Duty reportedly took this person to the ground and choked him, and while choking him spit blood into his mouth. The other victim reportedly had blood all over him and told police it was from Duty spitting it on him. Police reportedly found Duty walking back to the scene of the conflict. They found him to have the odor of an alcoholic beverage on and about his person, and to have red, watery eyes. Police also noted that the suspect was bleeding from his nose and mouth. In a July 3 hearing, in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Duty.

Tag for a Saturn on the Focus

NAME: Justin Edward Redleaf

AGE: 31

RESIDENCE: Hominy

CHARGES: Possession of a stolen vehicle; driving while the privilege is suspended; and operating a vehicle with an expired/improper tag or decal

DETAILS: Hominy police officer Matthew Foster on July 6 observed a maroon Ford Focus parked at a residence. The officer recalled having seen the vehicle without a tag previously. It now had a tag on it and Foster ran the license plate number. The license plate had been issued to a 1999 Saturn. While running radar and doing stop sign enforcement nearby, Officer Foster noticed the Ford Focus pulling out of the driveway where it had been parked. The officer caught up to the vehicle and subsequently talked with the person who had been driving it. Officer Foster ran the VIN number of the Ford Focus and found that it had been reported stolen out of Tulsa. The officer also did a records check on Redleaf and found that his driving privileges had been suspended. In a July 8 hearing in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Redleaf. His next court date is listed as Aug. 9.

Pregnant wife says husband assaulted her in bed

NAME: Larry Rollins Hughes

AGE: 27

RESIDENCE: Sperry

CHARGE: Domestic assault and battery by strangulation

DETAILS: Osage County Deputy Don Laxson became involved in this case when he responded Feb. 2 to a call about a domestic disturbance. A woman told Laxson that she fell asleep early on the morning of Feb. 1 when Larry Rollins Hughes, her husband, started choking her with one hand. A few seconds later, he reportedly put his other hand to her throat and choked her for about 15 seconds with both hands. The woman reportedly said that she hit Larry’s arm and broke his grip on her throat long enough so that she could yell his name, which cause him to stop choking her. Larry then started swinging his arms and kicking, the woman said. She turned her back because she was seven months pregnant and afraid her baby would get hurt. She told authorities that she rolled over just in time for Larry to kick her back. When authorities talked with Larry Hughes, he reportedly denied choking or kicking his wife, but his wife provided officers with recordings of phone calls in which he allegedly discussed the events. “I freaked out in my sleep last night and I guess I choked you,” Hughes reportedly said in a telephone call recording. In a hearing July 11 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Hughes. His next court date is listed as Aug. 16.

Reportedly used vehicle as a weapon

NAME: Berry Dean Gillett

AGE: 35

RESIDENCE: Avant

CHARGES: Assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; driving while license canceled/suspended/or revoked; failure to obey traffic control device; failure to yield for emergency vehicle and failure to signal on turning

DETAILS: Skiatook police officer Wes Henderson reported that Berry Gillett on Aug. 31, 2018, was driving a black, four-door sedan when he failed to stop at a stop sign. He then attempted to elude Henderson when the officer tried to make a traffic stop. Afterward, he failed to signal when making a turn, and then attempted to hit Henderson with the black sedan when Henderson tried to stop him. Gillett also reportedly resisted arrest. A records check reportedly showed he was driving with a suspended license. An arrest warrant was issued July 9 in Osage County District Court for Gillett.

Accused of torching house where he lived with mom

NAME: Kirby Glenn Yates

AGE: 50

RESIDENCE: Fairfax

CHARGE: First-degree arson

DETAILS: Osage County investigator Terry York looked into the circumstances surrounding a residential fire in the 300 block of West Roosevelt, Fairfax. York found that Kirby Yates and his mother had been living at the location. York reportedly found the spout of a fuel canister just north of the front porch of the residence. “This was discovered to be consistent with the spout from a fuel canister that was found to be missing from the carport of the residence,” York said in a case affidavit. “An agent from the State Fire Marshal’s Office located a melted plastic container consistent with a fuel canister in the southeast bedroom,” York added. “This was also consistent with the missing fuel canister from the carport.” York reported that he spoke with multiple subjects who said that Kirby Yates had made multiple threats to burn the dwelling, including the day the fire took place. Authorities reportedly determined the fire began in the bedroom that Kirby Yates had occupied. In a hearing July 24 in Osage County District Court, the court entered a not guilty plea for Yates. His next court date is listed as Aug. 1.

Online contact with a 15-year-old

NAME: Thomas Daughtry

AGE: 42

RESIDENCE: Sperry

CHARGES: Child sexual abuse (two counts), and violation of an Oklahoma statute via computer

DETAILS: Tulsa Police Department Child Crisis and Cyber Crimes Unit officers, credentialed as officers of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, investigated a tip regarding online enticement. Officers reportedly talked on June 29 to a 15-year-old girl, who told them that she and Daughtry had sexual contact in the spring of this year. According to a case affidavit, officers found evidence that Daughtry sent several lewd messages online to the 15-year-old via Facebook in May 2019. Officers reportedly took Daughtry into custody on June 29, advised him of his Miranda rights and interviewed him. In that interview, he reportedly admitted he knew the girl was 15, that he and the girl had sent one another images, and that he had engaged in sexual contact with the girl. In a hearing July 9 in Osage County District Court, the defendant entered a plea of not guilty. His next court date is listed as Aug. 9.

Dad called the cops

NAME: Terrance Layne Thompson

AGE: 32

RESIDENCE: Skiatook

CHARGE: Unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to distribute; grand larceny; pattern of criminal offenses; knowingly concealing stolen property (three counts); false declaration of ownership to pawnbroker; and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia

DETAILS: Skiatook police officer Johnny Okerson spoke June 29 with a local resident who reportedly found several items that he believed had been left in a car by his son, Terrance Thompson. The items included a red-colored bag that contained what the father thought to be some type of drug. When Officer Okerson returned to the Skiatook Police Department, he began to log in the items that he had been given. Okerson went through the red bag and reportedly found “several drug-related items along with paraphernalia.” Among the items in the red bag were a large clear bag that reportedly contained 16.1 grams of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, and several smaller bags that contained varying amounts of a substance believed to be meth. The smaller bags reportedly had what appeared to be prices and weights written on them. In a July 9 hearing in Osage County District Court, the defendant reportedly entered a not guilty plea. His next court date is listed as Aug. 16.