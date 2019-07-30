Tina Marie Houck, 56, of Tecumseh, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Shawnee.

Tina Marie Houck, 56, of Tecumseh, passed away Sunday, July 28, 2019, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 1, and from 9 a.m. through service Friday, Aug. 2.

Service will be 3 p.m., Friday, Aug. 2, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Hershel Davis officiating under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.