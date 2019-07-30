A state senator will be taking an in-depth look at the opioid epidemic and services for those with Type 1 diabetes over the next few months.

Every year the Oklahoma Senate selects topics to thoroughly study and discuss with subject-matter experts in hopes of developing new policies and legislation in those areas.

The 2019 interim studies, approved by the Senate President Pro Tempor’s Office Tuesday, July 23, include 72 different topics, generally addressing education, health care, mental health services, criminal justice policies and retirement issues.

Sen. Frank Simpson, R-Springer, said opioid abuse and the rising cost of insulin are two subjects that he is deeply invested in. “They’re both of concern to me and we know they’re both significant problems in the state,” he said.

Oklahoma leads the nation in incidents of opioid abuse, Simpson said. While the state has previously developed policy to limit the amount of opioids a person can be prescribed and to make physicians more accountable for tracking medications, Simpson said he wants to do more.

During the studies, Simpson said he plans to meet with the Oklahoma Health Care Authority to discuss social issues that may be precursors or indicators for abuse among youth.

By looking into early prevention methods, Simpson said he hopes to find ways to develop more effective resources that will have long-term effects on the well-being of the state.

“Seeing what we can do through education and information to help at an early stage in a child’s life prevent those tendencies leading them into abuse, not just opioids, but drug abuse in general,” Simpson said.

Wichita Mountains Prevention Network coordinator Lisa Jackson said early prevention methods are an important aspect of fighting prescription drug abuse in the state. For many communities, there is a norm where people think it is okay to share their prescriptions, she said.

Teaching individuals how to properly dispose of and store their medication plays an important role in preventing youth access to opioids, Jackson said. Surveys show that most children who abuse opioids originally obtained the medication from a family member’s medicine cabinet, she said.

Another aspect of the opioid crisis Simpson said he hopes to address is alternative treatments to opioids — something the Wichita Mountains Prevention Network is also looking at.

“If we teach them to only take this opioid if they really have to and that there are other alternative methods to treat pain, if we teach them that then maybe they won’t ever start taking those medications and become addicted,” Jackson said.

While the opioid epidemic is of great concern to him, Simpson said he has a more intimate, personal connection with his second area of study.

“I had a granddaughter who suffered from Type 1 (diabetes) who passed away three years ago from complications at the age of 28, so the Type 1 issue does have some major concern for me,” Simpson said.

Simpson said his main focus in this study will be making sure that there are no gaps in service for children amid rising costs of insulin. Over the past 10 years, Simpson said the cost of insulin has gone up by 500 percent.

Good Shepherd Community Clinic Clinical Director Melissa Hallum said because there are no generic types of insulin available at the moment, Type 1 diabetics spend as much as $1,200 on insulin a month, with the minimum amount being around $400.

Because the Good Shepherd Clinic primarily serves low-income patients, Hallum said accessing insulin is an issue the clinic has seen before. “I know it’s a critical struggle for our patients and I think that’s why we’ve grown so much over the past few years is prescription costs,” said Good Shepherd CEO Teresa Myers.

Type 1 diabetics who go without treatment or ineffective treatment face higher risks of stroke, heart attack and other medical issues such as kidney failure, loss of eye site or even limb amputations, Hallum said.

“They will always require treatment so having the right kind of treatment, which would be an insulin pump, without insurance it is virtually impossible,” Hallum said.

Children who suffer from Type 1 diabetes and are on Soonercare are also currently not receiving funding for continuous glucose monitors, Simpson said.

“Those children are going into crisis because of their diabetes, so we’re looking at the potential for long-term savings with an initial investment up front,” Simpson said.

In general, Simpson said he wants to make sure individuals are receiving the standard of care that they need and hopes to find ways to include health care for Type 1 diabetics in schools.

“Better health for our citizens,” Simpson said, when asked what his overall goal for his studies was. “Both of these have health implications on our local citizens and we’re hoping that through this we can come out with better health outcomes for all of our citizens.”

— Sierra Rains is a reporter for The Ardmoreite, a sister publication to the Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise through GateHouse Media.