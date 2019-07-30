This summer has flown by. There are several dates that are important for parents to know regarding enrollment. The new student enrollment at the elementary in Ochelata is 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 5. Returning elementary student enrollment is 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 6.

Middle school students’ enrollment schedule is as follows: Sixth Grade Rookie Camp is from 1-3 p.m. in Ramona. Seventh and eighth grade students enroll from 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 6 as well.

High school students will pick up schedules/enroll 8 a.m. to noon Aug. 5. The first day of classes are Aug. 12. For more information go to www.caneyvalleyschool.org. Wishing all the faculty and students a fabulous 2019-2020 school year.

Mrs. Diana Fidler will be teaching STEM classes this year. This is such an exciting opportunity for Caney Valley students. She is trying to collect oddball small “things” for a nifty icebreaker activity to be used with two of my STEM classes this year. The objects themselves will assist the students in creating a cool project via technology applications.

If you have small things lying around, and you plan on throwing them out, save them for her, please. Such things include but are not limited to:

*LEGO pieces (They don’t need to be the entire set. Just the mismatched ones in the bottom of the toy box)

*game pieces (lost Scrabble tiles, tokens, checker/ chess pieces) You threw out the game and discovered some of the pieces under the couch or in the toy box; these are the ones I need

*bread twist ties or the square fresh clips on hot dog or hamburger bun package

*beads (flat on one side, so they won’t roll)

*buttons

*anything small that doesn’t roll—can be stationary when placed on a table top

Don’t forget to keep saving pop bottle, water bottle lids, and pop up lids (dish soap and Bug juice bottles). Thank you to those who have already donated lids

The Caney Valley Schools Library page is up and running on Facebook. They have listed some excellent suggestions for summer reading and tips for parents on reading to children at home plus some other really cool stuff. While you’re scrolling, make sure you check it out

The Washington County Free Fair will be held at the fairgrounds in Dewey, Sept. 5-7. This is a fun, family-friendly event, and this year will be a STEM-tastic time.

There will be events and interactive exhibits with a focus on STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) for all ages. As always come see the handmade quilts, canning items, fresh produce, 4-H and Future Farmers of America exhibits, livestock and have some yummy food. Stay tuned for more updates or contact the Oklahoma State University Extension Office at 918-534-2216.

With the high temperatures It is the perfect time to start practicing for the Chamber of Commerce homemade ice cream making contest. The annual ice cream social will be held in September and is always such a fun time.

Looking for a place to hold your family reunion, bridal shower or home-based business party? The Ramona Senior Citizen building is for rent for $25 a day. It contains a full kitchen, restroom and seating for right at 65 people. It is the perfect location to have your event as it is located right next to the park and there is also covered outdoor tables/seating and room to grill! Please contact Betty Nichols 918-440-9115 for more information. Currently the Senior Center is being rented out every weekend. What a great thing for our community. If you want to have an event, make your reservation soon.

The Fisk-Leffler American Legion Post is open for business. This gorgeous remodeled early 1900s building can seat up to 150 people. It has a fully-equipped kitchen, spacious bathrooms that are large enough for wedding parties, and new round table seating that is available. If you are interested in renting the facility, contact Lester Gagan at 918-671-1919 or email Lester.Gagan@yahoo.com. It can be rented on a daily for $100 or $50 on a half day basis. Also, make sure to “like” the American Legion Fisk-Leffler Post 334 on Facebook.

The Ramona Senior Citizens meet at the Senior Citizen on Main Street every Tuesday at 10 a.m. to play games and stay for lunch! The first and third Tuesdays of the month, the Washington County Nutrition Services brings lunch at noon and the cost is $2 per person. The other weeks of the month, attendees are to bring a dish for a pot luck lunch.