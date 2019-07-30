“Joe (McCarthy), I’m not helping this team any. I know I look terrible out there. This string of mine doesn’t mean a thing to me. It isn’t fair to the boys for me to stay in there. Joe, I want you to take me out of the lineup today.”
— Lou Gehrig
“Joe (McCarthy), I’m not helping this team any. I know I look terrible out there. This string of mine doesn’t mean a thing to me. It isn’t fair to the boys for me to stay in there. Joe, I want you to take me out of the lineup today.”
— Lou Gehrig
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.