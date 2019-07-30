ONGOING

Caring Kitchen/Feed My Sheep

Volunteers with The Caring Kitchen and Feed My Sheep have combined efforts to provide their services on the same day.

The Caring Kitchen, now located at 11th and Washbourne, in Jay, will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Mondays, while Feed My Sheep will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m, across the roadway in its facility.

Caring Kitchen 2.0 will provide a nutritious meal once a week in its new location in Jay. Feed My Sheep will provide a food pantry for those in need on the same day.

The combined operation is designed to allow the two organizations to join forces in order to serve members of the community.

Emergency Food Assistance Program

The Jay Community Chapel, Seventh and Krause, Jay is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on the third Tuesday and Wednesday. It covers the entire Jay School District. For more information, persons interested may call 918-253-4334 or 918-253-7447 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

City of Jay

Officials with the City of Jay will test tornado sirens at noon on the first Wednesday of every month.

Jay Fire Department

Officials with the City of Jay offers Jay Fire Department memberships for anyone living outside Jay city limits and needing one for home insurance purposes.

The cost is $50 a year and is based upon a schedule. For more information, or to purchase a membership, persons interested may contact the Jay city clerk at 918-253-4148 or Jay City Hall at 918-253-4307.

AA and NA Meetings in Colcord

Struggling with addiction? Nothing works? Try a God centered solution Colcord Sunday evening Recovery meets 5 p.m. at the East (back) entrance, Colcord First Baptist Church. Colcord Tuesday night Alcoholics Anonymous, First Baptist Church basement at 7 p.m.

Open meeting. All beliefs and denominations welcome. Colcord Friday night Narcotics Anonymous meeting at 7 p.m., 538 East Main, Colcord, basement entrance.

NA Meetings in Jay

The Last Chance Group, which helps those dealing with narcotics addiction, meets at 7 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays every week.

Meetings take place in the Jay Senior Citizens Center at 816 South Main Street in Jay. For more information, persons interested may contact Jesse Stroud at 918-964-0609.

Talbot Library & Museum House

Talbot Library & Museum House is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday located at 500 South Colcord Avenue. Closed holidays. For more information or group tours, persons interested may call 918-326-4532.

Free Eye Exam of Glasses

The Jay Lions Club offers free eye exam or glasses. To qualify, a person must be income eligible and carry no insurance. For more information, persons interested may call Kay Pickup or Sarah Foreman at 918-253-8542 for an application.

Addiction Support Group

Red Willow Counseling Services and Calvary Baptist Church are sponsoring an “Addictions Support Group” at 7:30 p.m., on Thursday. The group meets at Calvary Baptist Church, 7727 Cedar Drive in West Siloam Springs.

The group is open to recovering addicts and their families. Calvary Baptist Church is located on Old Highway 33 (Cedar Drive), between White Oak Road and Moseley School Road, in West Siloam Springs. For more information, persons interested may contact Calvary Baptist Church at 918-422-5922 or calvary000@centurytel.net.

Narcotics Anonymous Meetings

Narcotic Anonymous Meetings take place at noon on Monday, 7 p.m., on Tuesday, noon on Thursday, and 7 p.m., Saturday, at the Jay Senior Center, 816 South Main, Jay. For more information, persons interested may call 918-521-8914.

WED. 08.07

American Red Cross Blood Drive

The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive at the Jay Community Center on Wednesday, August 7 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome. Please bring a photo I.D. with you

For appointment call: Virginia Cordell at 918-801-6788 or Red Cross at 1-888-733-2767.

Title I- Site Committee Meeting

One of the most important components of the Title I program is parent involvement. There will be a Title I- Site Committee Meeting held on August 7, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. in the Dan Draper Community Center: Board Room.

For more information, please contact Remington Rogers at 919-326-4107 ext. 322 or rrogers@colcordschools.com.

SAT. 08.10

Jay Cruise Night

The 21st Annual Jay Cruise Night will be held on Saturday, August 10 at the Delaware County Courthouse. More than 80 awards will be given away to car owners, including Mayor's Choice, Jay Police's Choice and Jay Fire's Choice. The awards ceremony will be at 9 p.m.

Registration is 3-7 p.m. at Grand Savings Bank and is open to classic cars, muscle cars, antique cars, street roadsters and motorcycles. This is the largest car show in Northeast Oklahoma.

Miss Huckleberry's Outstanding Teen Crowning

The crowning of the new Miss Huckleberry's Outstanding Teen will take place in conjunction with Jay Cruise Night on Saturday, August 10.

MON. 08.12

Federal Programs Annual Parent Meeting

One of the most important components of Federal Programs is parent and community involvement. The Federal Programs Annual Parent Meeting will be held on August 12, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. in the Dan Draper Community Center: Board Room.

For more information, please contact Remington Rogers at 919-326-4107 ext. 322 or rrogers@colcordschools.com.

Title II & IV- Stakeholder Consultation Meeting

One of the most important components of the Title II & IV programs is stakeholder consultation. There will be a Title II & IV- Stakeholder Consultation Meeting held on August 12, 2019, at 4:30 p.m. in the Dan Draper Community Center: Board Room.

For more information, please contact Remington Rogers at 919-326-4107 ext. 322 or rrogers@colcordschools.com.

SAT. 09.07

Road Kill Chili Cook Off

The 14th Annual Road Kill Chili Cook Off will take place on Saturday, September 7 at the Delaware County Fair Grounds.

For more information, call 918-253-8698.