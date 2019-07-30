Colcord Schools will begin classes on Thursday, August 8th, 2019. Buses will arrive at school between 7:45 and 7:55. New students should enroll July 29th – Aug. 2nd, 2019 between 9 am and 3 pm. Birth certificate, immunization records, social security card, and CDIB card (if available) will be required at the time of enrollment for all new students to the district. All students entering 7th and 8th grade MUST provide documentation of having received 3 doses of Hepatitis B, 2 doses of Hepatitis A vaccine, and 1 T-dap booster.

Enrollment packets are available on the school website

In order to enroll in Pre-K, a student MUST be 4 years old by September 1st, 2019. In order to enroll in Kindergarten, a student MUST be 5 years old by September 1st, 2019. Parents are required to furnish an official birth certificate, immunization record, social security card, and CDIB card (if available). Those immunizations required for Pre-K are 4 DTP, 3 Polio, 1 MMR, 3 Hepatitis B, 2 Hepatitis A, and 1 Varicella. Those immunizations required for Kindergarten are 5 DTP, 4 Polio, 2 MMR, 3 Hepatitis B, 2 Hepatitis A, and 1 Varicella. Pre-K and Kindergarten enrollment will be July 29th – Aug. 2nd between 9 am and 3 pm at the Elementary building.

Contact Information Enrollment Dates

Elementary Office: 918-326-4852 ext. 195 Elementary: July 29th-Aug. 2nd, 9:00-3:00

Email: mwinfield@colcordschools.com

Middle School Office: 918-326-4852 ext. 258 Middle School: Aug. 1st – 2nd, 9:00-3:00

Email: terrilldenny@colcordschools.com

High School Office: 918-326-4852 ext. 328 High School: 9:00 – 3:00

Email: sshackelford@colcordschools.com Seniors – Monday, July 29th

Juniors - Tuesday, July 30th

OPEN HOUSE – Tues. Aug. 6th from 4 – 6 pm Sophomores – Thurs, Aug. 1st

Freshmen - Friday, Aug. 2nd