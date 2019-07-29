Fresh Washington peaches and cherries from Fresh Farms will be delivered to Shawnee on Aug. 19.

Fresh Farms, which is based out of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, works with farmers that hand-pick and ship the best fruit from their orchards to communities across the country.

The Fresh Farms truck will be at Circle D Pawn (501 N. Harrison St.) from 9 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Fruit from Fresh Farms can be ordered online at freshfarmsusa.com and each truck will have fruit that can be purchased directly on the day of delivery.