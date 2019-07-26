Q: Dear pastor,

Do pastors date?

A: Some single pastors do and some don’t. The Apostle Paul, when asked a similar question, said this: “But if they do not have self-control, let them marry; for it is better to marry than to burn with passion” (1 Corinthians 7:9, NASB). In other words, if you think you can’t live without sex, get married. Otherwise, stay single. Since dating has always been the precursor to marriage, it depends on the pastor’s desire in that area. There is certainly no lack of companionship and emotional connection available in one’s community and congregation. It boils down to one thing according to scripture. Does the pastor who is single, desire to be married? If so, he or she should be involved in Christian dating.

What is Christian dating then? Making a new friend and discovering what you have in common with each other. Observing that person’s behavior among peers and family; assessing cultural compatibility. For the Christian, sexual activity has no place in the dating world since righteousness is incompatible with fornication.

Dating was never meant to be a breeding ground (pardon the pun) for sexual test-drives, sin and slippery slopes of moral decay. The idea of romantic dating is a modern one and was never God’s idea. His people, the Jews, did not permit teenagers to date as we understand it today. Mary and Joseph (Jesus’ parents) were “betrothed.” This meant that they were intended for each other or, “engaged.” These two Jewish kids went from puberty to engagement where they began planning the wedding - and getting to know each other in supervised conditions over the enforced, lengthy betrothal of 12 months. You can imagine then, the weight and shock of Mary’s predicament in discovering she was not only intended for Joseph, but for the Holy Spirit as well. In that society, Mary could have been stoned to death for adultery. Hats off to Joseph who, being a kind man, only wanted to send her away secretly and divorce her (Matthew 1:19). He could have exposed her condition and levied a death sentence, which was his right. God prevailed in Joseph’s heart and the two of them went on to live a happy, productive life as husband and wife.

Paul deftly affirms the cornerstone of Christian holiness in his first letter to the Corinthians: “If you’re not married, sexual activity is forbidden” (1 Corinthians 7:1). Unfortunately, this particular field of moral high ground is rarely walked upon today. Countless, tragic and life-altering situations are avoided when we agree with Paul (and God) on the issue of sexual abstinence for singles.

Pastors are human beings. They struggle with the same issues as everyone else. If they date, they must be seeking to find a friend and a mate. If they don’t date, they are hopefully satisfied in their singular life and fulfilled. Pastoral ministry is hard on marriages due to the hours, demands and priorities needed to pour time and energy into a congregation. Lots of Clergy-singles devote themselves to God and their appointed congregation; leading full and happy lives being “married” to the church. Others wish they had a partner in ministry to shoulder the load and keep them warm in the dark, spiritual nights that often occur. Alas, pastoral dating depends on the person. Unless religious doctrine forbids it, God encourages the idea. “He who finds a wife (or husband) finds a good thing and obtains favor from the Lord” (Proverbs 18:22).

— Adrienne Greene pastors two Christian churches in southeastern Indiana. Do you have a question or comment for Pastor Adrienne? Please send your inquiries to: heavenchasepub@gmail.com or write to P.O. Box 214, Harrison, OH 45030.