There’s no better way to end your high school career than with one of your coaches by your side in a big game situation.

There’s no better way to end your high school career than with one of your coaches by your side in a big game situation.

Ardmore’s Sitani Lemecki is going to experience this type of ending for his high school football career twice.

After a stellar season for Lemeki, as well as Ardmore offensive line coach Mark Linney, both will get the chance represent the Tigers in the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State game, which will take place Friday night at Tulsa Union High School Friday.

Lemeki was a part of the Tigers’ team that made it to the state finals for the first time since 1992, finishing as 5A State runner-up.

For Ardmore Tigers fan, it should come as no surprise that Lemeki was selected to play in the All-State game. He was a leader for the Ardmore defense which allowed just 9.7 points per game during the regular season.

Even after being a leader on a dominant defense, Lemeki still was in shock to be honored as all state.

“It felt pretty good, at first I didn’t think anything of it, I didn’t think I was going to participate in the All-State game,” Lemeki said. “They told me about it and I finally saw it and I was just excited about playing in it.”

Lemeki was not the only Ardmore player to represent the Tigers in this years all state game, as he was also nominated with offensive linemen Brayden Bryant.

Even though Bryant will not be playing, Lemeki is proud of the fact two players from his team and one of his coaches will be representing Ardmore in a state wide event.

“We haven’t had very many go to the all state game from Ardmore, I mean you have had a few but not two people like me and Brayden,” Lemeki said. “Just for us to get out there and make sure we let everyone know that Ardmore is out here producing good players, it was pretty good, pretty special to us.”

This will be Lemeki’s last high school football game, as he was a member of the Ardmore graduating class of 2019, and will be attending the University of Central Oklahoma in the Fall.

One thing Lemeki said he is most excited about for Friday’s game is seeing all the talent from around the state on one field, and hopes his team can come away with the victory.

Representing Ardmore is a privilege for Lemeki, and something he will always remember. Ever since he joined the varsity team his senior year, Lemeki knew the Tigers were going to be special, and possibly win a state championship.

Lemeki and his teammates come up just short, but the memories of playing are something he will always hold near to his heart.

“All of the seniors in their positions were leaders on the field and off it,” Lemeki said. “ Leaving Ardmore I think we left our mark and we showed the younger classes coming up right now how to have grit and be humble at the same time.”