The Osage County Sheriff’s office said in a news release last Thursday that two people had been taken into custody in connection with the death of Heather Neuman, 60, of Fairfax.

The Osage County Sheriff’s office said suspects identified as Zackary Pace, 23, and Megan Ball, 32, were being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center in Tahlequah.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said Osage County placed a hold on Pace and Ball on suspicion of first-degree murder. He clarified that any charges would depend on a review by the Osage County District Attorney’s office.

The Sheriff’s Office became involved about 9 a.m Wednesday, July 17, in the investigation of Neuman’s death. The Fairfax Police Department asked the Sheriff’s Department for help. Neuman had been found dead at her home in the 100 block of North Fourth Street. Her vehicle, her ID and financial documents were discovered to be missing.

The Sheriff’s office said it quickly determined Pace was a person of interest, because he had been staying with Neuman “for weeks prior to the incident.” Through further investigation, authorities learned that Neuman’s credit cards had been used in local businesses. In the course of learning about the use of Neuman’s credit cards, officers reportedly developed information regarding Ball.

Neuman’s car was found hidden on property in the Locust Grove area, where Pace and Ball were taken into custody.

The investigation of Neuman’s death has been ongoing and anyone with relevant information should contact the Osage County Sheriff’s Office at 918-287-3131.