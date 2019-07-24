Funeral services for former Lone Grove resident, Minnie Evelyn Bogle will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, in the Centennial Chapel of Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home and Crematory, officiated by Mr. Mike McCorkle. Burial at Crinerville Cemetery will be with the assistance of Cory and Jared Butler, Joe, Zach, Calvin and J. C. Fields serving as pallbearers.

Born at Ardmore, Aug. 9, 1921, to the late Isaac Bruce Richardson and Minnie Evelyn (Akins) Richardson, Minnie grew up and went to school in Lone Grove and the Cheek area before moving to Lebanon, Okla., in 1983. She later moved to Douglass, Texas, in 2007, and passed away Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Nacogdoches, Texas at the age of 97 years, 11 months and 12 days.

Minnie and Arnold Jackson Bogle were married Dec. 10, 1938. The parents of four children, Hershell, Ronald, Carolyn and Diane, they were married for forty-five years when Arnold passed away Nov. 21, 1983.

A member of the Southwest Church of Christ, Minnie had been a cook at the Spearman School in Texas. During her leisure time she enjoyed quilting.

Survivors include her daughter, Diane Grantham and husband, Ronnie of the Orr community in Love County; eight grandchildren; also numerous great and great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Minnie was preceded in death by her sons, Hershell Wayne and Ronald Gene Bogle and daughter, Carolyn Bogle Fields.

A time of visitation and support for family and friends will be Wednesday evening from 6 to 7 p.m. at Harvey-Douglas Funeral Home. Words of comfort may be sent to the family online at www.hdouglasfuneralhome.com.