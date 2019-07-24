Barbara Banks Larsen

Barbara Banks Larsen of Draper, Utah, passed away on July 19. Born July 22, 1937. Barbara passed away on the same day as her sister, Charlette. They were inseparable during life as well as death.

Barbara will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother that loved spending time with her family.

A viewing will be held July 26 from 9:30-10:50am at the LDS Chapel located at 12353 S. 600 E., Draper, UT with funeral services to follow beginning at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers please donate to either the American Heart Association or the American Diabetes Associaton.

For full obituary and condolences please see www.larkinmortuary.com.