Vern Steitler

Vern E. Steitler, 97, formerly of Bartlesville, died July 21.

Come and go visitation will be held July 25, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Services will be held July 26 at 11:30 a.m. at the Fairview Cemetery in Niotaze, Kan.

Services are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.