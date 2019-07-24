Around Davis High School, there are more than a few trophies on display from the many athletic programs in which the Wolves and Lady Wolves participate in.

When it comes to success, it’s not just an expectation but a way of life when you wear the red and white at Davis.

The same also goes for the ladies on the varsity cheer team.

During the month of June at UCA camp on the campus of the University of Oklahoma in Norman, four more Lady Wolves cheerleaders etched their names into the history books.

Presley Warren, Kylie Moss, London Toops, and Qurissa Dodds were all named as All-American selections, continuing a recent trend for the Davis varsity cheer program.

“It’s a great feeling to be selected as one of the few All-Americans,” Dodds said. “I’m very proud of myself because I’ve worked very hard to get to where I am today as a cheerleader. To be able to carry on this tradition for the second year in a row is very special to me. I’m also glad I’m getting to share it with three other amazing Davis cheerleaders.”

“I was one of the last groups to go during the tryout session, which made me very nervous,” Dodds added. “I had to hear the routine and the music constantly, but it was mainly the ‘What-ifs’ that got me feeling so nervous. We only had about three hours to learn everything, which isn’t a lot of time. I’m proud of all of us for being able to learn everything we did in such a short amount of time, because it was very difficult.”

Despite feeling terrified during the tryout process, Toops was able to overcome her fears and cement her legacy alongside her teammates.

“I was terrified and didn’t think I was going to make it during tryouts to be honest,” she said. “But I practiced and worked really hard, and it all paid off. It feels awesome to be an All-American selection, and to be able to carry on this proud tradition we have at Davis High School with All-American cheerleaders.”

For Moss, the award meant she earned an even more special status.

“It’s such an honor to be chosen as an All-American for the fourth year,” she said. “Representing Davis High School and this squad is very special to me. Carrying on this tradition makes me very proud to be a member of this team. My biggest thing was not stressing out during the tryout, and to just have fun with it. I was nervous at first and it was slightly intimidating, but I just worked hard and went with it.”

As for Warren, the honor meant she became an All-American-American, with her second award.

“I feel so accomplished and so thankful to have had this opportunity,” Warren said.

“Making All-American is just a great honor for me. Cheer has always been something I’ve loved doing, and to be chosen as a two-time All-American selection is so incredible.”

“The tryout process is very difficult, but if you have your teammates there, it makes it so much better,” Warren added. “I honestly couldn’t have done it without my girls there or my coaches. We knew it was going to be stressful before we went in there, so we prayed together for strength and it all worked out.”

Following high school, Warren plans on attending either OU or UCO in Edmond, where she said she would like to either pursue a career in the medical field, or another career.

Moss said she plans to attend East Central in Ada, where she will study early childhood education and tryout for the ECU cheer squad.

Toops plans on studying in the nursing field in hopes of becoming a pediatrician, while Dodds plans on attending OU and being a member of the cheer team while studying to become a cardiothoracic surgeon after finishing medical school.