A Wellston teen who allegedly made threats that prompted a lockdown at Tecumseh High School in November 2017 has received a 10-year suspended sentence in a felony case after serving more than one year in the county jail.

Lucas J. Goss, 19, was charged in Pottawatomie County District Court in 2017 with the felony of terrorism hoax and two misdemeanor counts of threatening to perform an act of violence.

His arrest and charges were the result of a situation that prompted a nearly four-hour lockdown of Tecumseh High School back in 2017.

Tecumseh police said the suspect’s reported girlfriend attended THS at that time and a text message reportedly made a threat.

As part of the adjudication process in this case, Goss, in November 2018, previously entered a blind plea in his case as part of a delayed sentencing program that was up for review in May.

Goss was jailed from Nov. 3, 2017 to Dec. 17, 2018, in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center.

His case, set for final sentencing on a recent July docket, shows he received a 10-year suspended sentence in the terrorism hoax count. He received six-month suspended sentences in each of the two misdemeanors counts. He also was ordered to pay fines, court costs and will be on court supervision.