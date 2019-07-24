



A Love County collision proved fatal for one individual who was pinned for around 30 minutes Tuesday.



The collision occurred on a county road 10 miles north and eight miles east of Marietta around noon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. The vehicles involved were a 2018 Jeep and a Road Grader Tractor.



The driver of the Jeep, 62-year-old Jennifer Ferdon of Ardmore, was rescued from the vehicle after being pinned and was transported to Mercy of Marietta Hospital. Ferdon later passed away at the facility, according to the OHP.



The 55-year-old tractor operator from Marietta was not injured, according to the report.



The cause of the collision and the condition of the driver are still under investigation. Neither individual was wearing a seatbelt and the roadways were reportedly clear at the time of the collision.







