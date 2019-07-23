Angela Denell Gilbreath, 47, of Shawnee, passed away on July 14, 2019.

She was born to parents Sue Rooks and Daniel Gilbreath, on July 4, 1972, in Shawnee.

She attended Shawnee High School.

She went on to study behavioral science and ethics at Mid America Christian University and graduated in 2004.

Angela started her social services career as a Juvenile Justice Specialist at COJAC in Tecumseh, working with delinquent youth. She was employed there from June 2007 through February 2011 until she began working with child welfare in 2011. Angela worked as a child welfare specialist for six and a half years. After six and a half years of service, she retired from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services in 2017.

Angela raised two children: Jordan Gonzales, age 28, and Mackenzie Gilbreath, age 18.

Angela is survived by Juanita and Harold Ailey, aunt and uncle, Benton Taylor, brother, Jordan Gonzales, son, Mackenzie Gilbreath, daughter, Lakyn Gonzales, granddaughter.

She was preceded in death by Sue Rooks, mother, Daniel Gilbreath, father, Jeffery Richardson, brother, Angel Gilbreath, sister.

The service is scheduled for July 25 at Evangelistic Center Church 18502 US-177, Shawnee.