MIAMI — A severe thunderstorm that packed high winds caused damage around Miami Sunday evening.

Straight-line winds accompanied the storm that dumped 1.37 inches of rain, according to Miami Emergency Management Director and Police Chief Thomas Anderson.

There were reports of tree damage and power outages around Miami, Anderson said.

“We lost three or four transformers, so there was power out all over,” he said. “It was a just a couple hours.”

The Northeast Oklahoma Electric Cooperative reported Monday morning there were still a handful of outages after a high of approximately 2,500.