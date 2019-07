Nancy H. West, age 70, of Grove, Oklahoma passed away on July 19, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home.

A Celebration of Nancy’s life will be at 6 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019 with a reception to follow at Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation Services.

Online condolences may be made at www.nicholsfuneralandcremation.com.