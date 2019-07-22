John Paul Coyle, 78, was born in Riverton, Kansas on January 25, 1941 and went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, July 14, 2019 in Grove, Oklahoma. John was the son of William Jennings Coyle and Ruth Lucinda Davis Coyle in which he was the youngest of four children. His siblings include; Virginia Coyle Mundell, Thelma Coyle, and Neal Jennings Coyle. John and Janet Coyle married June 25, 1960. They had three daughters; Lisa Coyle Raffo, Sandra Coyle Bryant, and Debra Coyle Achinger. After Janet’s death on February 8, 2005, he met and later married Phyllis Lambert Knickerbocker on May 10, 2008. John’s hobbies include; singing country or gospel songs, playing his harmonica, cooking, fishing, woodworking, travel, hunting, playing cards, family time, living his strong Christian faith, and honoring his great Heavenly Father. John was a member of the Riverton Friends Church for over 30 years, was also a member of the Bar None Cowboy Church, then later to Grove Trinity Baptist Church. He was going to Grace Harbor Baptist Church at the time of his death. John was a retired Supervisor of Empire District Electric Company out of Riverton, Kansas, in which he enjoyed working there for over 30 years. John is preceded in death by his mom and dad, and sisters, Virginia and Thelma, along with his first wife, Janet Larraine Rhoades Coyle.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Coyle of Grove, Oklahoma; his children, Lisa Raffo, Sandra Bryant and Debra Achinger; 10 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; brother, Neal (NJ) Jennings; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends. John’s family visitation to greet friends will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344. John’s Celebration Of Life Funeral Service will be held on Friday, 1 p.m., July 19, 2019 at Harvest Time Ministries House Of Prayer, 6090 SE Hwy Alt 69, Riverton, KS., 66770. John’s burial will be at Oak Hill Cemetery, Galena, Kansas. Arrangements are entrusted to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 722 N. 46th St., Grove, OK 74344 with Shaunda J. Lawson, Owner/Funeral Director and Staff.