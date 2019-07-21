CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Juno Temple, 30; Justin Bartha, 41; Josh Hartnett, 41; Jon Lovitz, 62. Happy Birthday: Preparation and planning will be essential this year. No matter what you take on, if you stick to your budget and take care of details personally, progress will be made. A change may not be wanted, but in the end, it will turn out to be to your benefit. Don’t resist the inevitable; go with the flow, and don’t look back. Your numbers are 8, 12, 23, 28, 36, 42, 44.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Participation will keep you out of trouble. The less time spent with people who question, complain or take advantage of you, the better. Don’t share secrets or put your reputation in jeopardy. Look for ways to save, not spend. 3 stars

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You’ll be able to convince others to pitch in and help you out. Make sure that what you ask for is necessary and that what you offer in return is adequate, or someone you least expect will bail on you unexpectedly. 4 stars

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Trust in what and who you know, not in someone who uses emotional tactics to collect information or take money from you. Stick close to home and the people you love, and make adjustments that add to your comfort. 2 stars

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Discuss your dreams, hopes and wishes with someone you want to build a future with. Whether it is a business partnership or a romantic relationship, communication will lead to a plan that will initiate positive change and long-term prospects. 5 stars

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Change can develop in many ways — some initiated by you, some forced and some unexpected. Do your best to prepare for whatever comes down the pipeline. Having a backup plan in place will help you change gears without cause for alarm. 3 stars

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If you want to change, instigate it. Don’t sit back when you have so much going for you. Participate and make a difference. You have the skills to make your world better and to enrich your life. Dismiss destructive relationships. 3 stars

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take precautions when dealing with people who can affect your livelihood or your home. Be ready to offset any change that isn’t in your best interest. Look at all your options, and rely on those you know you can trust. 3 stars

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): An adventure will lead you on an extraordinary journey. Dig deep into your past, and pull out all the things you have experienced that can help you make the most of whatever situation comes your way. Love unconditionally. 5 stars

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stand on guard. Someone you least expect will use pleasantries to trick you into something you shouldn’t do. Don’t share information that could be used against you, and don’t give anyone access to your assets or personal possessions. 2 stars

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Live up to your promises, and raise your standards. Alter a situation or function at home that isn’t working for you anymore. Be straightforward, and be open to suggestions from those you love and know will help you achieve your goal. 4 stars

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Work with any situations you cannot change. Making a fuss will cause bad blood between you and someone you value. Take a deep breath, and do whatever you can to help without complaining. Physical work will help ease stress. 3 stars

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Let your imagination lead you down a path full of exciting possibilities. Youngsters and seniors will help you see things differently. Make changes that will allow you to follow your heart. Love and romance will improve your personal life. 3 stars