Marjorie Beulah (Laughery) McGinley, age 79, passed away on July 18, 2019, surrounded by her family in her home in Ardmore.

Marge was born on June 13, 1940, in the small coal mining town of West Brownsville, Pa., the daughter of Harold (Chops) Laughery and Frances Laughery. A very sociable, brave, adventurous, and gentle soul, days after high school graduation, she boarded a bus to NYC to pursue her dream of being a flight attendant and traveling the world. Upon arrival at flight attendant school in Manhattan, she was disqualified due to her height (5’1”). She eventually started her career at American Airlines’ reservation center in the early 1960s and it was there that she met her husband, Gerard (Gerry) McGinley, as well as friends she would have for life. She travelled throughout the U.S., Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific before she married in 1969 and later had two daughters. American Airlines transferred the family to Tulsa in the mid 1970s and Marge became an active member of her beloved Longview Lakes neighborhood and later worked for Tulsa Public Schools as a librarian.

In 1991, the family was transferred to DFW and Marge made a loving home in Hurst, Texas while working at an insurance company until the birth of her first grandchild in 2001. Following her husband Gerry’s death in late 2014, Marge relocated to live near her oldest daughter and grandchildren in Ardmore. Marge fulfilled her dreams of traveling the world and every year would take her family on vacations throughout the U.S., Caribbean, and over half a dozen trips to Europe – including recent trips to Denmark (2013), Iceland (2014), and a 75th birthday cruise with her family. She was a loving mother who took great pride in the success of her daughters and sons-in-law and her grandchildren were her greatest joy.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 46 years, Gerard McGinley. She leaves behind two daughters, Nancy McGinley McAdams and her husband Joe of Ardmore and Judy McGinley Spelbrink and her husband Rob of Alexandria, Va., and her four grandchildren: Jack (18), Matt (16), and Alli (14) McAdams of Ardmore and Ryan Spelbrink (7 months) of Alexandria, as well as her sister Ginger Camino of Litchfield, Ohio, and over 30 nieces and nephews, numerous cousins and close friends.

Her memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Craddock Funeral Home in Ardmore.

