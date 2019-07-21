After performances of “Singin' in the Rain” and Disney's “Newsies,” the Lyric will wrap up its 2019 summer season with “Titanic,” performed July 23-28 at the Civic Center Music Hall, located at 201 N. Walker Ave. in Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY — After performances of “Singin’ in the Rain” and Disney’s “Newsies,” the Lyric will wrap up its 2019 summer season with “Titanic,” performed July 23-28 at the Civic Center Music Hall, located at 201 N. Walker Ave. in Oklahoma City.

The show features a cast of more than 40 and a choir of more than 75 voices. The engineering feat of 1912 takes center stage in this Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Based on real people aboard the legendary ship, Titanic is a stunning and stirring production of the hopes and dreams of her passengers, who each boarded with stories and personal ambitions of their own, all innocently unaware of the fate awaiting them. By researching eyewitness accounts, diaries, and actual photographs, Lyric’s creative team will bring to life the real people who sailed on the Titanic, from the crew to the first-, second- and third-class passengers. Wearing costumes that recreate the actual clothes worn by those on board, Lyric’s cast will embody the excitement, hope and risks of this legendary transatlantic voyage.

“The Broadway musical Titanic is as epic and grand as live theatre can be,” said Baron, who is directing the production. “Not since Lyric’s 2014 production of Les Misérables have we produced a musical this huge. I’m looking forward to directing a cast of 42, a chorus of 75 – featuring Canturbury Voices – and an orchestra of 22 led by OKC Philharmonic’s Alexander Mickelthwate. Titanic continues to captivate the world since that fateful maiden voyage, and Lyric is honored to pay musical tribute to this great ship of dreams.“

The production stars Ashton Byrum (Thomas Andrews), Barbara Fox DeMaio (Ida Straus), Stephen Hilton (Isidor Straus) and Ian Marcontell (Frederick Barrett). Titanic also features Charlie Monnot (Harold Bride), Tatum Grace Ludlam (Kate McGowan), Megan Carpenter (Kate Mullins) and Jessica Anne Martens (Kate Murphey). With music and lyrics by Maury Yeston, Titanic was written by Peter Stone and will be directed by Baron. In addition to design work from Powers (scenic), Meek (costumes), Kuukka (lighting), Strong (properties) and Risi (sound), Vince Leseney will serve as choral director. Sherrill will stage manage.

For more information, call the box office at (405) 524-9312 or visit www.LyricTheatreOKC.org.

About Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Founded in 1963, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma is the state’s leading professional theatre company. Lyric produces classic and contemporary musicals, new works, and plays featuring artists from Oklahoma and around the nation. Shows are presented at two Oklahoma City venues — the intimate Plaza Theatre and in the summer at the grand Civic Center Music Hall. Lyric’s Thelma Gaylord Academy is the premier professional theatre training ground, offering classes in all aspects of the performing arts. Lyric is a nonprofit member theatre of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre and Allied Arts. For more information, visit www.LyricTheatreOKC.org.