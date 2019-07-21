ADA – Qualified high school juniors can get a jump on their college education with tuition-free enrollment in concurrent courses at East Central University.

Thanks to funding by the Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education and ECU, students can achieve nine credit hours – spread over two semesters - prior to their senior year of high school. The tuition-free program is already available to high school seniors.

Students are responsible for paying fees and books.

“We are excited that this program is being made available to high school juniors. It’s a great way to not only get an early start on college, but to save some money along the way,” said ECU President Dr. Katricia G. Pierson. “We thank our 2018 legislators for supporting concurrent enrollment.”

The fall semester at ECU begins on Aug. 19.

For more information on applying to ECU and enrollment contact the ECU Academic Success Center at 580-559-5696.