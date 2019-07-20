With the 50th anniversary of the moon landing this weekend, some area residents have shared their memories of their experiences.

Sherri Clark Reed wrote, “It was July 1969 when I was 9 years old and my dad and I watched the moon landing. I was always interested in space travel especially having my dad and my uncle Sonny going to high school with Gordon Cooper. My uncle told me when he and Gordon was older, Mr. Coper had come back for a class reunion. After dark Gordon could not find his car, so my uncle got a flash light and teased Gordon about traveling all over the world and could not find his car. They both laughed!”

A Tecumseh family was also able to witness history.

M.J. Madden, and electrical engineer and former Tecumseh mayor, was in Hawaii on temporary assignment when his family joined him in May of 1969. According to an article from the July 25, 2000, edition of The Shawnee News-Star, the Madden family was able to board the U.S. Navy aircraft carrier that carried the Apollo XI command capsule to the dock at Hickam Air Force Base in Pearl Harbor after the capsule splashed down.

The Maddens were able to take a photo with the capsule, and were even able to catch a glimpse of the astronauts through the capsule window – though they were not able to meet any of the three (Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins), who were quarantined following their return.

President Richard Nixon also spoke to the crowd on the ship.