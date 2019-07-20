Mark Alan Hemphill of Columbus, Kansas passed from this life on July 17, 2019 at his home, he was 50.

Mark was born on August 9, 1968 in Miami, Oklahoma to Gary and Cheryl (Wilmoth) Hemphill. He was the grandson of Robert and Ollie Wilmoth of Commerce, Oklahoma. He lived in the Columbus area for 15 years moving from Miami. Mark graduated from Miami High School with the class of ’87. Mark was a Commercial Diver for two years and also worked as a Laborer for Calibrated Forms before going to work for Wal-Mart. He was a member of the First Christian Church in Columbus. Mark’s hobby was his grandchild.

Mark had a motorcycle accident young in life and overcame the odds to go on and get married and have a family of his own. He put others before himself and was always there when you needed him.

Mark is survived by two daughters Emma Hemphill of Ada, Oklahoma and Chloe Hemphill of Ada, Oklahoma, a Granddaughter Paisley Tilton and an Uncle Jerry Wilmoth of Webb City, Missouri. He is also survived by numerous great aunts, uncles, cousins and closest friend Vhonda Meeks of Joplin, Missouri.

A Memorial Service will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday July 24, 2019 at First Christian Church in Columbus with Pastor John Warring officiating. Burial will be at Fairland Cemetery in Fairland, Oklahoma. Memorial contributions can be made to First Christian Church of Columbus. Online condolences can be made at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.