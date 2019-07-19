The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is offering free bacteriological testing of private water wells that have been submerged in flood water for all 77 counties.

If your private well has been submerged in flood water, DEQ recommends that you not drink the water until you disinfect your well and sample analysis indicates that your well water is safe.

For disinfection and sampling instructions and supplies, contact DEQ at (800) 522-0206. The free testing will be available until August 15, 2019.

Instructions on how to disinfect your well are available at https://www.deq.ok.gov/wp-content/uploads/deqmainresources/DisinfectionIndividualWaterWells_05-2019.pdf.