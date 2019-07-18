The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

July 16

• Terry Dean Barnes, 63, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked and failure to yield from stop sign, vehicle entering stop intersection

• Stoney Andrew Bowlin, 31, on charges of driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked

• Cody Ryan Burruss, 27, on charges of domestic abuse

• Tyshawn Cochran, 22, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Drake Lloyd Hines, 24, on charges of failure to pay child support and service failure to appear warrant (2 counts)

• Shantel Marie Myers, 19, on charges of shoplifting (misdemeanor)

• Dale Britton Stark, 62, on charges of service failure to appear warrant

• Jonathan Lee Wyatt, 28, on charges of shoplifting (misdemeanor)

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

July 49

• James Ray Duffield Jr., 49, on charges of failure to appear

• Tina Marie Vinita, 48, on charges of service failure to appear warrant