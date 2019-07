Healdton

Jimmy Lee Webb, 68, auto mechanic, died July 16, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Tussy Cemetery (Alexander Gray - Healdton)



Marietta

Edris Mae Scott, 88, sales clerk, died July 16, 2019. Services are 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Marietta Church of Christ. (Flanagan-Watts)



Sulphur

Patsy S. Brady, 78, died Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Services are 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Crossway Baptist Church. Interment at 2 p.m. at West Lawn Cemetery, Henryetta. (DeArman)