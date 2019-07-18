RINGLING — A graveside service for Betty Grace (Roland) Turner is scheduled for 9 a.m., Friday, July 19, 2019, at the Ringling Memorial Cemetery, with Jeff Hiller officiating. Services are under the direction and care of Alexander Gray Funeral Home in Ringling.

Betty was born to Billie Glass and Roy Roland on March 15, 1932, in Ringling, Jefferson County. She was raised by her grandparents Maude and George Roland. She died Monday, July 15, 2019, in Monterey, California.

Betty married Mike Turner on Feb. 24, 1951, at the Methodist church in Stillwater. Betty and Mike worked on Mike’s Dads ranch in their early marriage. Betty worked with Mike in whatever he ventured into. She co-owned and help operate Turner Land Company, LLC. She loved traveling with Mike looking at ranches he was listing. Betty was active in the Ringling Methodist Church, participating in the choir, helping with meals and teaching Sunday school. She loved her family and had a host of friends she enjoyed being around. She enjoyed cooking, working in the yard, music and watching John Wayne movies with Mike.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Mike, on Nov. 2, 2010, a niece Claudia Cook, and a nephew Van Jackson.

She is survived by a son- Jeff Turner and a daughter-in-law, Susan, Monterey, Cali.; a daughter – K.T. Turner Tripp and son-in-law Steve, Throckmorton, Texas; grandson – Dakota Moncrief and wife, Leslie, The Colony, Texas, two great-grandchildren – Mason and Mallory; and nieces and nephews – Cindy Tilton. Lori Altabet, Ted Turner, Patricia Kay Jones, Larry Stewart, Bob Steward and Biff Jackson.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations may be made to Ringling Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be made to www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.