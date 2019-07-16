Where were you when man landed on the Moon? Hear and share stories with the Shawnee Public Library and “Relive the Story of the Moon Landing” in a presentation at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 22, in Rooms A and B of the library, 101 N. Philadelphia Ave.

The evening will feature footage of the landing, as well as facts, common myths and stories about the first Moon landing 50 years ago, on July 20, 1969.

The program is for ages 18 and up, and no advance registration is required. It’s part of the library’s Summer Learning Program, “A Universe of Stories.”

For more information, visit the library, call 275-6353 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/shawnee.