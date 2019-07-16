Dean Worsham of Elmore City was born to Kelley and Treva (Callahan) Worsham on May 27, 1937, in Wilson and passed from this life on July 13, 2019 at his home in Elmore City at the age of 82 years.

Dean grew up and attended school at Fox. Dean obtained his bachelor’s degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University in Durant and later attended OU. He finished his master’s degree at East Central University. On Aug. 24, 1957, Dean married Shirley Lee in Ardmore. Together they made their home in Elmore City. Dean was a science teacher at Elmore City Schools and later became high school Principal until his retirement. He then worked in the oil field for 13 years. Dean was also a bus driver for Elmore City schools for many years. In his spare time, he enjoyed playing guitar, singing, riding motorcycles and camping.

Mr. Worsham is survived by: wife, Shirley Worsham of the home, son, Larry Worsham of Elmore City, daughters, Teri Huebner and husband Art of Elmore City, Angie Worsham of Konawa, Okla.; four brothers, Don Worsham and wife Karen of Tom Bean, Texas, Tommy Worsham and wife Jackie of Ardmore, Jack Worsham and wife Pam of Plano, Texas, Ronnie Worsham and wife Tana of Wylie, Texas. Three sisters, Judy Enos and husband Jim of Winter Haven, Fla., Jane Strickland and husband Bill of Velma, Joy Doyle and husband Bob of Wylie, Texas and seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Worsham was preceded in death by: parents, Kelley and Treva Worsham, daughter, Sheri Worsham and granddaughter, Molli Allison.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the First Baptist Church in Elmore City with Joe Terrell, Rev. Danny Reed and Rev. Ronnie Worsham officiating. Interment will be in the Elmore City Cemetery under the direction of Wooster Funeral Home. You may send a condolence to the family at www.woosterfuneralhomes.com.