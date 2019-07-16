Bill Burch, 84, lifelong Tecumseh resident, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 22, 1935, to John and Beulah (Boettler) Burch in Concho, Oklahoma.

Bill was raised in Tecumseh and graduated with the class of 1953 from Tecumseh High School.

He married Johnnie Faye Cox on Dec. 26, 1959, in Shawnee. She preceded him in death on May 21, 2018.

Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged.

He worked at Shawnee Milling Company for 45 years until retiring.

Bill loved coaching softball, feeding his cows and going to his family’s sporting events. He never missed a game.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Faye Burch; and his parents, John and Beulah Burch.

Survivors include his daughter, Toni Dees of Tecumseh; two grandsons, Colten Dees and fiancé Lisa Bray of Tecumseh, and Bubba Dees of Tecumseh; one great-granddaughter, Aireanna Dees; and other extended family and friends.

Service will be 2 p.m., Thursday, July 18, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ray Belford, First Christian Church in Shawnee, officiating. Casket will be closed. Burial will follow at Tecumseh Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.