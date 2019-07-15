The McLoud Public Library’s Summer Learning Program is coming to a close with its “Far Out Finale,” taking place at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, at the McLoud American Legion Hall, across the street to the east of the library.

The activity is geared to children ages 11 and under and their families. They’ll get to take part in activities, eat some “space food,” and more. Also, library staff will hand out prizes and awards for top readers and participants in this year’s Summer Learning Program, “A Universe of Stories.”

No advance registration is required to attend.

For more information, visit the library, call 788-4132 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/mcloud.