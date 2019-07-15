With great sadness, the family of Charlotte Ann Killough, age 82, of Grove, Oklahoma announce her unexpected passing on July 10, 2019 after suffering a stroke.

Charlotte was born on October 7, 1936 to Charles and Ruth (Moore) Coblentz in Quinton, Oklahoma. She grew up in Illinois and graduated from St. Elmo High School in 1954. Continuing her education, she graduated from William Woods University and then went on to Oklahoma University and Eastern Illinois University, where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.

On December 27, 1958, Charlotte married the love of her life, William Killough, in St Elmo, Illinois and the couple made their home in Altamont, Illinois. She was a devoted mother and homemaker to their three beautiful children. After the children were grown, Charlotte became part owner and worked in the family business, Monarch Gas Company, which her father had owned since 1947.

Charlotte was an active member in the Grove ESA #2292 Zeta Alpha Chapter and treasured their time together. She celebrated 50 years membership in the Eastern Star of IL #110 and was a proud member of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

In 1995, the couple retired and moved to Grove, where they were members of the First United Methodist Church.

Through out her life she loved family and friend gatherings which always included good food and lively conversation. Her home was always warm and welcoming. She was an excellent cook and was always finding new recipes to try. As an avid “crafter”, she enjoyed scrapbooking, painting, cross stitch with her friends. Her favorite past time included a good mystery novel and music. Charlotte touched many lives with her warm smile, generous heart and courageous spirit for life.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Charlotte will always be loved and remembered by her husband of 60 years, William “ Bill” Killough, of Grove, Oklahoma, children: Katherine Seno and husband, Gary of Brookfield, Wisconsin, Charles Killough and wife, Sandra of Watertown, Wisconsin and John Killough and wife, Lisa of Charleston, Illinois, one sister, Beth Lowe and husband, Charles of Waco, Texas; five grandchildren: James, Sean, Jessica, Samantha and Hannah Killough.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 19 and the families celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019, both at Nichols Stephens Funeral & Cremation Service.

Charlotte loved beautiful flowers or if you prefer, a donation to your favorite charity would be appreciated.