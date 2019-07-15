James, Denton and Smith receive ECU awards.

Smith Receives Richard E. Baumgartner Outstanding Rehabilitation Graduate Student Award at ECU

Brandon Smith, right of Seminole, was the recipient of the Richard E. Baumgartner Outstanding Rehabilitation Graduate Student Award during East Central University's 2019 Professional Programs in Human Services Awards and Recognition Event this past spring. Pictured with Smith is Holli Witherington, instructor in the Department of Professional Programs in Human Services and director of the Brandon Whitten Institute for Addiction and Recovery.

•••

James Receives Three Scholarships at ECU

Brittany James, left, of Macomb, was the recipient of the Chief "Pete" Gray Scholarship, Natashia Wright Scholarship and the Briles Criminal Justice Scholarship during East Central University's 2019 Professional Programs in Human Services Awards and Recognition Event this past spring. Pictured with James is Thomas Parr, assistant professor and director of the Collegiate Officer Program.

•••

Denton Receives Two Scholarships at ECU

Whisper Denton, right, of Konawa, was the recipient of both the Higginbotham Family Scholarship and the Richard A. Baumgartner Undergraduate Scholarship during East Central University's 2019 Professional Programs in Human Services Awards and Recognition Event this past spring. Pictured with Denton is Holli Witherington, instructor in the Department of Professional Programs in Human Services and director of the Brandon Whitten Institute for Addiction and Recovery.