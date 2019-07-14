RATLIFF CITY - Graveside Services for Tabitha Nicole (Foster) Richardson, 36, of Ratliff City is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, July 15, 2019 at Alma Cemetery with Rev. Carl Taylor and Bro. Bill Baker officiating. Services are under the direction of Alexander Gray Funeral Home of Ratliff City.

Tabitha was born March 3, 1983 at Duncan to Milford Wayne Foster, Jr. and Marcia Laverne James. She departed this life on Monday, July 8, 2019 at her home in Ratliff City.

As a young girl, Tabitha was raised primarily in Leon later moving to Madill where she graduated high school in 2001. Tabi was a very excelled athlete and received a softball scholarship at Murray State College of Tishomingo. There she attended college for two years where she earned an associates degree.

Tabi always loved softball and enjoyed all sports. She move to this area about five years ago and instantly became involved with the Fox schools. She married Ryan Richardson on May 20, 2017 at Velma. They resided in Ratliff City and Tabi has been very active with the Fox FFA and all the activities of the this area.

Tabi worked as a beautician at “Tabi’s Shear Excitement” of Ratliff City as a co owner and also done plant designs. She will be remembered for her joyous character, excitement for softball and dedication to all the kids of the Fox Schools.

Preceding her in death is her grandparents; Milford and Betty Foster and Ray and Inez James.

Survivors include her husband, Ryan Richardson; sons, Hunter Huffstutlar and Kameron Johnson; step-daughters, Kynzie Richardson, Kaelyn Richardson and Rylan Richardson; mother, Marcia Foster and husband Chris; father, Wayne Foster; step-parents, Larry and Rhonda Hartman; brothers, Travis Waller and wife Jessica and Jeremy Foster and wife Charleen; step-brother, C.J. Foster and wife Cassie; numerous nieces, nephews and other family.

Pallbearers will be the Fox High School Basketball Boys.

Family visitation will be held on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Alexander Funeral Home of Ratliff City.

Condolences may be sent online at www.alexanderfuneralhome.org.