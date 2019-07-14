When Shawnee City Commissioners meet Monday, a leadership role will be under review.

The board may go into executive session to discuss employment of the city manager. Whether that means assessing current Interim City Manager Eric Benson's employment or consideration of hiring a permanent city manager to the position is not made clear by the agenda. Though, Mayor Richard Finley has publicly stated an intent to hire Chance Allison as the new city manager.

On that note, commissioners are also being asked to approve the hiring of Ashley Neel, CPA, as the City’s Finance Director and appointment as City Treasurer.

In other business, a preliminary plat request for Community's Renewal's second Friendship House, at the corner of Bryan and Main, may be voted on.

On the Airport Authority agenda, staff is seeking the authority to establish and impose a late payment fee of 1.5 percent of any overdue balances for all billable charges assessed by the Shawnee Regional Airport.

Currently there are no monetary penalties associated with late payments, Airport Manager Bonnie Wilson said.

“The process of issuing notices of late payment, revised account statements and certified letters to tenants in arrears is time consuming, and costly to the airport and the city,” she said.

Commissioners also may decide to award a contract for professional engineering services to H.W. Lochner, Inc., with a provision to negotiate fees on a project by project basis based on a pre-established rate schedule.

Wilson said Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Improvement Program (AIP) grant funds may be used to address engineering costs if a qualifications-based selection process is used by the airport sponsor. Firms can be contracted for up to five years to support AIP funded projects.

Staff published a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for general engineering services to support the Shawnee Regional Airport Capital Improvement Plan and other engineering and planning projects at the airport, she said.

Fourteen firms requested the RFQ documents and four firms submitted Statements of Qualifications.

A review committee determined H.W. Lochner, Inc. (Lochner) was the best choice.

“Fees for engineering services to include design and construction administration for the rehabilitation of Runway 17/35 and Taxiway Alpha, and design of storm water improvements supporting these surfaces are estimated at $125,000,” Wilson said. “Ninety percent of these fees are eligible for reimbursement under the AIP grant program.”

Available State of Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission grant funds may be used for up to an additional five of the associated costs. Future projects, not yet included in the five-year capital improvement program, are eligible to be supported at the same percentage rates based on availability of appropriated and authorized grant funds, she said.

The 6 p.m. meeting will take place Monday in the Bertha Ann Young City Commission Chambers at City Hall, at 16 W. 9th St.