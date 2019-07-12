Rattlesnake, uranium, whiskey found during traffic stop

GUTHRIE, Okla. (AP) — Police in Oklahoma say they found a rattlesnake, a canister of radioactive powdered uranium and an open bottle of Kentucky Deluxe whiskey during a traffic stop of a vehicle that had been reported stolen.

The traffic stop happened June 26 in Guthrie, about 30 miles (45 kilometers) north of Oklahoma City. Guthrie police Sgt. Anthony Gibbs told Oklahoma City TV station KFOR that police don't know why the uranium was in the vehicle or how it was obtained, though uranium ore can be bought on Amazon.

Gibbs says police also found a gun in the console and a terrarium in the backseat containing a pet Timber rattlesnake.

Gibbs says the driver, Stephen Jennings, was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, transporting an open container of liquor and driving with a suspended license.

Jennings remains jailed in Logan County.

•••

Oklahoma teen gets life without parole for killing, rape

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — An Oklahoma teenager has been sentenced to life in prison without the chance of parole for fatally shooting a teacher, plus 290 years for raping an 81-year-old woman and other crimes.

Tulsa County District Judge Kelly Greenough sentenced Deonte Green, 18, on Wednesday. Green entered guilty pleas in March to first-degree murder, 18 other felonies and one misdemeanor.

Prosecutors said Green was 16 on October 1, 2017 when, over the course of one day, he fatally shot Broken Arrow Public Schools teacher Shane Anderson at his home, raped the woman and committed a series of armed robberies. But his contact with police stretches back to when he was just 11.

"This is not a single bad day," Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said. "Deonte Green has worked up to this for years. For somebody that age to have this kind of criminal history is staggering."

Green's attorney read a letter in court in which the teen stated he was "not a monster," instead describing himself as a "misunderstood boy."

In her sentencing, Greenough found the teen "irreparably corrupt and permanently incorrigible," which is a standard for imposing life without parole on a defendant who was a juvenile when the crime took place.

"I'm grateful the judge's sentence reflected (Green's) character, his crimes, his inability to live within the boundaries of society," Darcie Anderson, Anderson's widow, said after the decision. "But in the end, nothing's going to bring my husband back. So while I'm glad that justice was served in his case, I would trade anything to have my husband back."

As part of his plea, Green acknowledged stealing a vehicle from an elderly couple on Sept. 30, 2017, then robbing a second elderly man and woman the subsequent day. He forced the couple to drive him to an ATM to withdraw money and eventually robbed another ATM customer who tried to help with the transaction.

He admitted to later raping the elderly woman at her home. Green went from that home to the Andersons' home. He held Darcie Anderson at gunpoint in the garage, demanding money, before killing her husband in their living room, according to her victim impact statement.

Green's stepfather, Mario Brown, said the sentence was too severe.

"Deonte is a nice kid. They make him out to be a monster," Brown said.

But Gray, the prosecutor, said Green's conduct just got worse and worse, and that he showed no genuine remorse.

"In a rare situation like this particular situation, justice, I believe, demanded that he stay off the streets forever," he said.

•••

Witness says Oklahoma shooting victim begged for her life

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The cousin of an Oklahoma City man charged with killing four people in 2017 has testified that one victim begged for her life before being shot.

The Oklahoman reports that Brandon Butler gave the testimony Wednesday during a hearing to determine if there is enough evidence to warrant sending 28-year-old Mario Normore to trial on the charges.

Normore has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Bashar Burks and 30-year-old Ashley Easton, who police initially thought were killed in a vehicle crash. He also has pleaded not guilty in the killing of 21-year-old Searra Howe and the presumed killing of 58-year-old James Steven Knowles, who has been missing since October 2017.

Butler said he planned to shoot into the air and let Howe go, but Normore appeared and shot her after being given the gun.

•••