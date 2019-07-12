NOWATA

Golf tourney, dinner

benefits foundation

NOWATA — The Nowata Community Foundation is hosting their inaugural G.L. Myers Jr. Golf Tournament and Benefit Dinner on Saturday. Individual and team registration is now open. Sign-ups will be taken the day of the event as space is available.

Each golfer has the option of signing up as a team of four or an individual with a timeslot in the morning or afternoon. With the $100 per player registration, each golfer receives a light breakfast, light lunch, a ticket to the evening dinner and a raffle ticket to use during the silent auction.

Dinner tickets can be purchased separately for $30 dollars each and include one ticket to the silent auction. Additional raffle tickets for the silent auction will be sold during the event. Live music by The Jaguars will be playing during and after dinner for guests to enjoy.

All proceeds from this event will benefit the Nowata Community Foundation who is committed to supporting the needs of the citizens of Nowata and Nowata County. Tickets and golf registration may be purchased the day of the event and at www.nowatacf.org or by calling 918-337-2287.

— Nowata Community Foundation