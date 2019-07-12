A Florida mother was arrested and charged with a felony on Thursday after a video she recorded of her daughter reportedly licking a tongue depressor and putting it back with the other supplies at a Jacksonville doctor’s office went viral, TV station WFTV reported.

The jar sat under a sign that said, “Please do not touch medical supplies! Thank you!”

The girl was a patient at the medical center, according to First Coast News.

“The video doesn’t show that the items were thrown away or anything else that happened,” the mother, Cori Ward, said.

She shared the video on Snapchat with her friends, and it was later posted by someone else on Facebook.

“I posted this on my personal Snapchat with my 20-something friends, where someone allowed another person to video it. I didn’t post it on Facebook or YouTube as a challenge or whatever,” she said.

Ward was charged with a felony for tampering with a consumer product without regard for possible death or bodily injury.

Many people believed the video to be a part of a disturbing trend in which people are licking food and objects before placing them back on shelves and posting the videos on social media.

Staff at the doctor’s office said they’re taking the necessary steps to make sure their patients are safe.

