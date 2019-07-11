(SHAWNEE, Okla.)  Brighton Bauman from Okeechobee, Florida, set the arena record at the International Finals Youth Rodeo Monday evening in the breakaway roping Her 1.7 second run broke the previous record of 1.8 seconds held by three different contestants over the past four years.

“I really trusted my horse – a friend of mine’s dad was in the box with me and he told me I had six inches to back up in the box and as I backed him up – he wasn’t quite standing square, he was a little bit squatted down in the box and I left him there – that extra momentum helped me,” said Bauman. “My calf had two no times on him in the previous performances, but I knew he started strong so I knew I could take a faster start on him.”

Brighton has broken her share of barriers before and attests that overcoming this is done by lots of practice. She practices with Shane Hanchey’s (nine time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier in the tie down roping from Louisiana) brother, Justin.

Along with breakaway roping, Brighton team ropes as a header. She started rodeo through her family.

“Both of my uncles’ rope and my dad was involved in the roughstock,” said Bauman. “Ever since I was little I wanted to rope. When I was 8, my dad put a rope in my hand and I started roping. I train all my horses with my uncle’s help. We have Jason Hanchey, who lives about 15 minutes from my house, and I go there every day.”

The 17-year-old has been to the IFYR for the past two years. She split the win on the second round last year with a 2.2 and placed in the average.

“It paid real well,” said Bauman.

When she’s done with high school, she plans to go to college and get a business degree.

“With breakaway coming into the pros, I’m going to try my hand at the pros.”