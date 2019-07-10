The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a Wellston woman Tuesday afternoon.

The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. on County Road 970, just west of SH 102, which is six miles south of Wellston.

A 1999 GMC Yukon driven by Israel V. Baker, 20, Wellston and a 1991 Chevrolet Camaro driven by Jamie M. Harney, 30, Wellston, were involved in the two-vehicle crash.

What happened is listed as being under investigation, but the patrol reports Harney died at the scene from numerous injuries. She had two passengers in her vehicle. Kevin M. Ervin, 34, Wellston, was taken to OU Medical Center and admitted in good condition with trunk and arm injuries. Adrian C. Moon, 35, Chandler, refused any medical treatment at the scene, the OHP reported.

Baker, the other driver, also was transported to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in critical condition with head injuries, the OHP said.

Cause of the collision is listed as left of center. Whether or not seat belts were in use and Harney's condition at the time of the crash are both listed as being under investigation by the patrol.