Voters in Washington County have until 7 p.m. Tuesday to head to the ballot box to cast their vote on whether or not a quarter-cent sales tax should be renewed.

The sales tax proposition originally passed 10 years ago to build the Washington County Detention Center and was set to expire in 2020.

District 1 Commissioner and Chairman of the Washington County Board of Commissioners Mitch Antle said a stagnation in sales tax revenue and a decrease in the county’s portion of ad valorum property taxes are impacting the county’s coffers.

“Basically, what we will be asking Washington County voters on July 9 to do is to extend the quarter-cent sales tax so that we can make up for that loss of revenue, which will allow us to continue providing vital services to county residents,” he said.

Antle said it is important for county voters to understand that this is not a tax increase, but an extension of a current sales tax. The terms of the sales tax extension would be permanent, unless repealed in a future election.

Proper funding of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office is the primary concern that the commissioners are facing, Antle said. The Washington County Detention Center is operating at the absolute minimum staffing level, with only 26 detention officers.

“That does put our sheriff’s office at a higher level of exposure if an incident were to occur,” Antle said. “The safety of our detention officers is definitely a concern.”

Other needs at the jail would also be taken care of if voters approve the sales tax extension, he said. The 10-year-old facility will soon need replacement HVAC systems, water heaters, updates to the fire alarm and control systems and replacement of more than 270 electronic locking doors throughout the facility.

“Everything still works, and works safely, but they are all coming to the end of their expected lifespan, and the replacement costs are very expensive,” Antle said.

Washington County’s portion of ad valorum property tax dollars have also decreased — not because of lower property values, but because of new tax increment financing districts in the city of Bartlesville and a change in the calculation of how the county’s millage rate is established.

“In 2016, Washington County government received 12.23% of every property tax dollar,” Antle said. “In 2018, that decreased to only 9.18%. With the reduction in the percentage of property tax revenue coming into the county coffers, that has made budgeting for county government difficult.”

If voters approve the quarter-cent sales tax extension, Antle said some funding for the Washington County Emergency Operations Center, the Washington County Fairgrounds, courthouse facilities and some economic development opportunities would be able to be moved to sales tax-based instead of property tax-based.

“This will allow us to have much more flexibility in where we pay for services that the public expects, especially since we are seeing this lower percentage of ad valorum revenue,” Antle said.

Results of Tuesday’s election in Washington County will be posted on the Examiner-Enterprise’s website and Facebook page throughout the evening.