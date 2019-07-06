• The Shawnee Trading Post and Flea Market is Saturday July 6 beginning at 8 a.m. and it's located at 7109 N. Kickapoo. This outdoor shopping experience is free admission to the public and features several vendors with numerous unique items and antiques. For more information call (405) 765-8340.

• Be sure to check out the Larkins Meadow Neighborhood Block Party Saturday July 6 from 6-8 p.m. located at 27 Cherokee Street. There will be hot dogs, sides, bounce houses and kids' arts and crafts. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and Cherokee Street will be closed to traffic during the event.

• The Tin Star Market opens Sunday July 7 from 12-8 p.m. and will be at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center. It will also be open throughout the week as the International Finals Youth Rodeo commences. Participants can purchase a variety of merchandise including cowboy boots, IFYR merchandise and more.

• The International Finals Youth Rodeo kicks off Sunday July 7 at 8 p.m. at the Heart of Oklahoma Exposition Center with the first of the 11 performances scheduled throughout the week. The IFYR will feature contestants from all over the country participating in various events including: cowgirls barrel racing, cowgirls pole bending, cowgirls breakaway roping, cowgirls goat tying, team roping, tie-down roping, steer wrestling, bull riding, saddle bronc riding and bareback riding. Events run simultaneously in three arenas during each performance.